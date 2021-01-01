 Join | Girl Scouts

Become a Girl Scout

Become a Girl Scout Daisy!
Become a Girl Scout Daisy!

Right now girls in Grades K-1 are eligible to become a Girl Scout Daisy - FOR 50% OFF!

JOIN NOW!
girl with microphonegirl with microphone
What Girl Scouts Do

Make friends, go on adventures, and celebrate your unique strengths.
girl scout troopgirl scout troop
Join a Troop

Get ready to meet the squad that’s always ready to cheer you on.
girl with cameragirl with camera
Go Solo

Join as an individual member and participate based on your interests.
Parent's First Name is required. 0/
Parent's Last Name is required. 0/
Parent's Email Address is required. 0/
ZIP Code is required. Please enter 5-digit ZIP code. 0/30
Phone Number is required. Please enter a valid phone number. 0/0

Grade is required.

See What Girl Scouts Are Up To!

Join

Volunteer

Donate

close