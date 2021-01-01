Join | Girl Scouts

Kick off the fall with an exciting new journey as a Girl Scout and discover fun and friendship at every turn!
Build a habitat for baby animals or dive into the world of robotics. Clean up a local park or design your own garden. Meet new friends and learn new things about yourself.
As a Girl Scout, you’ll have the chance to explore the world around you, have a blast, and—most importantly—find the space to be truly, totally yourself.
That’s what being a Girl Scout is all about.
Don’t miss your chance to grow, learn, and laugh with a supportive crew at your side.
Right now girls in Grades K-1 are eligible to become a Girl Scout Daisy - FOR 50% OFF!JOIN NOW!
What is Girl Scouts?
Girl Scouts is more than an activity—it’s a Movement dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.
Why do girls love being Girl Scouts?
Girl Scouts is a way of life that brings out the best in your girl, even in the most challenging of times. While they’re learning about STEM, the outdoors, entrepreneurship, and important life skills, Girl Scouts are also discovering new ways to make their family and community stronger, kinder, and better for everyone.
How does it work? What’s a “troop”?
Groups of Girl Scouts, called troops, typically meet weekly or every other week for an hour or two. Guided by adult volunteers, troop members choose the hands-on activities and projects that excite them, try new things, and cheer each other on. Together, they earn badges to reflect their successes and show the world what they’re made of.
What’s the goal?
Making sure girls are given the opportunity to reach their full potential by developing values and skills that will lead them to happier lives.
When can I get started?
If your girl is ready to let her best self shine and start creating the world she wants to see, she’s ready to be a Girl Scout today. A Girl Scout membership is $25—plus any applicable council fees. A Girl Scout membership year starts on October 1 and lasts until September 30 of the following year, but you can get started early by joining or renewing your membership in April each year. Find your local Girl Scout council and get started today.