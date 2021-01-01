Join | Girl Scouts

Fill your year with a new crew and more fun.



Kick off the fall with an exciting new journey as a Girl Scout and discover fun and friendship at every turn!

Build a habitat for baby animals or dive into the world of robotics. Clean up a local park or design your own garden. Meet new friends and learn new things about yourself.



As a Girl Scout, you’ll have the chance to explore the world around you, have a blast, and—most importantly—find the space to be truly, totally yourself.



That’s what being a Girl Scout is all about.



Don’t miss your chance to grow, learn, and laugh with a supportive crew at your side.

